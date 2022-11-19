1983 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Reviewsau

Not Available

With previous F1 seasons punctuated by controversy and boycotts, the focus in 1983 returned to what was happening on the track and the emphasis was on turbos, tyres and spectacularly quick pit stops. Foremost amongst the drivers who had such a chance were Nelson Piquet and Alain Prost. The Formula One Constructors Association has packed the best action and memorable highlights from 15 rounds into one exclusive record. All the drama, action and spectacle has been condensed into one terrific package to keep you on the edge of your seat from the first chequered flag to the final cliff-hanger in South Africa.