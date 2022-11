Not Available

December 11, 1983: this date sticks in the memory of the Grêmio supporters. With a spectacular performance by Renato Portaluppi, and a team that had as much strength as talent, Grêmio defeated the mighty Hamburger SV, the Champion's League winner, and was crowned world champion. In 1983 - O ANO AZUL, the responsibles of this achievement count each step of the long road to the title, which began with the conquest of the Copa Libertadores da América.