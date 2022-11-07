1984 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Not Available

The full story of the 1984 FIA Formula One World Championship is a gripping one dominated by the McLaren-TAG-Porsche MP4/2 -and the battle to the end between team-mates Niki Lauda and Alain Prost. ‘84 was also the year the racing world witnessed a new name soon to be on everyone’s lips - Ayrton Senna; new fuel rules gave all teams plenty to think about...and in Germany, curious crowds flocked to the modern new Nurburgring. Edited down from hundreds of hours of broadcast quality camerawork, FOCA’s exclusive record of the season, written and narrated by Clive James, gives you 90 minutes of the best sports entertainment available!