1985 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

To tell the full story of 1985 FOCA, enlisted the help of the drivers - Alain Prost, Michele Alboreto, Keke Rosberg, Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, Stefan Johannson, Nelson Piquet and Niki Lauda. The themes are endless - Ayrton Senna and Stefan Johannson giving some of the ‘old boys’ a run for their money....the retirement of Niki Lauda and first GP victories for Nigel Mansell....the dramas behind the spins and the mechanical carnage. All the main action from every round features as the season unfolds in this official review.