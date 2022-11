Not Available

A brilliant and determined Briton, Nigel Mansell, has a season-long battle, not only against the hard-charging Brazilian Ayrton Senna in the JPS Lotus but also Keke 'Ten-tenths' Rosberg and the reigning World Champion Alain Prost in the Marlboro McLarens as well as his Williams Judd Honda team-mate Nelson Piquet. Features all 16 races accompanied by the sharp wit and informed narrative of TV personality Clive James.