In 1987 Ricardo is 17 years old. This summer, Ricardo has a busy schedule: loose his virginity, find a way to get into bars, have a car, spend time with his friends. In order to rapidly make money, Ricardo decides to use his italian inheritance and take a shortcut in the medium of crime. But things will go wrong...
|Jean-Carl Boucher
|Ricardo Trogi
|Claudio Colangelo
|Benito Trogi
|Sandrine Bisson
|Claudette Trogi
|Laurent-Christophe De Ruelle
|Boivin
|Pier-Luc Funk
|Dallaire
|Simon Pigeon
|Caron
