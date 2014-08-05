2014

1987

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 2014

Studio

GO Films

In 1987 Ricardo is 17 years old. This summer, Ricardo has a busy schedule: loose his virginity, find a way to get into bars, have a car, spend time with his friends. In order to rapidly make money, Ricardo decides to use his italian inheritance and take a shortcut in the medium of crime. But things will go wrong...

Cast

Jean-Carl BoucherRicardo Trogi
Claudio ColangeloBenito Trogi
Sandrine BissonClaudette Trogi
Laurent-Christophe De RuelleBoivin
Pier-Luc FunkDallaire
Simon PigeonCaron

