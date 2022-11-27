1987 World Series Minnesota Twins vs St Louis Cardinals

Not Available

It was the St. Louis Cardinals' speed and experience against the Minnesota Twins' power and youthful enthusiasm. It was the genius of manger Whitey Herzog against baseball's youngest manager, Tom Kelly. It was St. Louis' Busch Stadium against Minnesota's Metrodome. But in the end, it was a Series of firsts. The first World Series played indoors. The first time a World Series champion was crowned without winning a game on the road. The first World Series championship for the Minnesota Twins. The 1987 World Series home video also includes: Minnesota's frenzied fans and the "Homer Hankies". Grand slams hit by Dan Gladden and Kent Hrbek. The injured Cardinals battling back to win all three games in St. Louis. MVP Frank Viola's victories in Games One and Seven.