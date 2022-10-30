199 Tips to Be Happy

Not Available

A Chilean couple, Tomás and Helena, living in Barcelona in the grip of a heat wave receive an unexpected visitor: Sandra, the girlfriend of Helena’s recently deceased younger brother. Nymph-like Sandra is in no hurry to leave and slowly manages to wind both Tomas and Helena around her little finger. Tomas is trying to finish his self-help book in spite of his writers’ block and Helena can’t get her dead brother out of her mind. Sandra provides a welcome distraction, and soon becomes the object of the couples desire. With relationship boundaries blurred, passions are ignited in this erotic arthouse drama. ~ sydneylatinofilmfestival.org