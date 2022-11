Not Available

Essendon Bombers versus Carlton Blues. Written off for being too young and inexperienced, the second wave of Kevin Sheedy's Baby Bombers took all before them in a stunning season. There was however a few mature heads and what players they were - Mark Thompson, Mark Harvey and the inspired comeback of Tim Watson lead the way for the exuberant youngsters and from the very first bounce dominated the Blues. Was this to be a repeat of the Bombers' domination of the 1980s?