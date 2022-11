Not Available

This was a classic season. Sennas final full year in F1 and probably his best. He fought for the championship in an inferior underpowered car and the season includes his finest GP (and possibly the best GP of all time) - the Donnington Park race in the pouring rain (I know, I was there) where he took 4 cars on the first lap to lead and won by getting on for a lap. The races get some excellent coverage and the video footage and picture quality is superb. Get it now.