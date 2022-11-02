1994 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Not Available

The 1994 season was the year in which Michael Schumacher won his first title, but it is remembered more for the fatal crashes of Roland Ratzenberger and three-time world champion Ayrton Senna at the same race event. This video captures the atmosphere well, with thoughtful photo tributes to both drivers and many interviews with drivers and team personnel. There are also excerpts from the key press conferences held by Max Mosely held after the accidents. The build up to the season is very good indeed, and there is a range of music used that bring events such as Jean Alesi's first pole position to life. The practice and qualifying sessions are well covered.