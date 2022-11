Not Available

The fabulous offensive troika of quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, and trouble-filled wide receiver Michael Irvin led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories in the decade, capped by a marvelous performance in the Super Bowl. Of the three championship seasons, this was the most interesting. NFL Films does a masterful job examining the highs and lows of a 12-4 season, with much of the story told in the words of players other than the big three.