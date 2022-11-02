1995 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Not Available

The season was highlighted by the rivalry between Schumacher and Hill, with Schumacher winning nine races and Hill winning four races. Benetton and Williams drivers dominated the field, victorious in all but one race, the Canadian GP won by Jean Alesi in a Ferrari. During the season, Ferrari proved to be very competitive in most races but bad luck and some reliability issues prevented both drivers and the team from challenging for the championship. Jean Alesi, Johnny Herbert (Benetton Renault) and David Coulthard (Williams Renault) all won their first races in F1.