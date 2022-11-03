Not Available

When they write the story of the 1996 World Series, don't be surprised if they write about the heart of a champion. Like the Atlanta Braves, who year after year return to the fall classic on the strength of the best starting pitchers in baseball. And the New York Yankees--A clever mix of youth and veterans--gritty, resilient, and very likeable. Don't be caught off guard if the heroics of Bernie Williams and Jim Levritz are recanted--or the medical miracle that brought David Cone from the operating room to the most important start of his career. When they write the story of the 1996 World Series, it will tell how the Yankees came to captivate a city by battling back from a two-games-to-none deficit, To win four straight against the defending world champions for its 23rd world title--it's first since 1978.