1997 AFL Grand Final

September 27, 1997. A day that will stand alone in the history of South Australian football. The day the mighty Adelaide Crows fought tremendous odds to win the club's first AFL Premiership, defeating the highly fancied St. Kilda in front of a massive crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Malcolm Blight had been hailed as the saviour of the Crows when he was lured out of retirement to coach the club that finished 15th in 1996. He would take them to the top with a leap that smashed every football record. Four successive finals victories, the last two in Melbourne, had never been achieved before. The Adelaide Crows of 1997 were something special and their Grand Final triumph, the stuff that dreams are made of.