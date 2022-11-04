1997 Fiesta Bowl

Not Available

Kansas State capped its best season in school history with a 35-18 win over 14th-ranked Syracuse , the Big East champion. Wildcat quarterback Michael Bishop stole the show by throwing for four touchdowns and completing a career-high 14 passes for a career-best 317 yards. Bishop, who earned the Offensive Player of the Game award, finished the contest with 390 yards in total offense, including 317 yards passing and 73 yards rushing. Swift caught a career-high five passes for a career-high 98 yards and one touchdown, while Travis Ochs, was Named Defensive player of the Game.