"1998-2018" arises from the diary written by a thirteen-and-half-year-old girl for her best friend, another girl, during the summor of 1998. The film visits the house, garden, and setting where the diary was written and where the female narrator spent her all her summer vacations until 2018. A text, a voice, a setting where we follow the tale of a summer and the intensity of the relationship with her best and adored friend.