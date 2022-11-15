1998 AFL Grand Final

Not Available

They came back, the pride of South Australia and they did the unthinkable. They won back to back Premierships. If Adelaide fought mighty odds to win four straight finals in '97, they did it the hard way in '98. This time there was no home final, this time there was a defeat at the hands of Melbourne to begin their campaign and this time there was the perception that the Crows were not as hungry. Malcolm Blight attained God like status in Adelaide when he coached his side to that history making flag. In 1998 he proved again he is the master thinker and a coach in his own special class. Against a team on the roll and highly favoured, the Crows produced something special. They have made themselves heroes at home and admired where ever they play. From 15th in 1996, this is a team that has done what so few have done before. They defended their crown.