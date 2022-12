Not Available

On May 3, 1999, an F-5 tornado broke records with wind speeds reaching 318 mph and left over a billion dollars of damage in its wake. Jeff Piotrowski followed the storm from its initiation west of Lawton, OK, through Chickasha and the suburbs of Oklahoma City. This DVD also includes video of the Piedmont/Mulhall, OK, night time tornadoes and "Life of a Supercell."