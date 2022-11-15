Not Available

With the light-dark contrasts and light courses, Manuel Knapp brings, in addition, cinematic elements into the game: for example, the complex visual development is disturbed, in part, by diffuse shadows, transparencies, and also reflections, which fracture the potential precision of the linear, computer-generated structures. By taking away viewers´ spatial orientation, Knapp also achieves a decentralization of the gaze, which can never grasp the image space as a whole: the processes of seeing are thereby questioned in a very appealing, but also drastic way. In the end, the audiovisual work strains the senses and leaves them behind, positively vexed. (Christa Benzer)