Not Available

Day, it started in a remote village with a very few of it's resident headed by Ustaz Ishaq were busy preparing themself for a burial ceremony. The remains of Amy @ Adam , one of their native arrived and things went wrong. Finnally, after a heated arguiment, Juan Agustin ashamed. Amy choose suicide. Back at the village, after Ustaz Ishak and villager manage to handle problem at hands, Amy's body were finally. Put to reet ooutside the cemetery borer dawn. In the finasl stage, Ustaz Ishak read 'talkin' as a final act in saving goodbye and farewell to his once beloved childhooh friends.