1996

2 Days in the Valley

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 25th, 1996

Studio

Paramount

In a sleepy bedroom community of LA's San Fernando Valley, the murder of a professional athlete by two hit men sets into motion a chain of events that puts the mundane lives of a dozen residents on a collision course. This clever tale tells the story of two hit men, a mistress, a nurse, a vindictive ex-wife, a wealthy art dealer and his lovelorn assistant, a suicidal writer and his dog, and a bitter cop and his partner.

Cast

Danny AielloDosmo Pizzo
Greg CruttwellAllan Hopper
Jeff DanielsAlvin Strayer
Teri HatcherBecky Foxx
Charlize TheronHelga Svelgen
James SpaderLee Woods

View Full Cast >

Images