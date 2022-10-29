Not Available

2 Degrees is about nothing less than the fight for the health of the planet we call home. The abstract idea of climate change is explored through the weaving of real and emotional journeys an audience can relate to. Our characters battle to mitigate the potential disasters of climate change and fight for climate justice, for it will be the developing world that bears the brunt of our profligacy and short sightedness. While An Inconvenient Truth alerted us to the problems facing the earth, 2 Degrees is the gripping and vital fight for a solution.