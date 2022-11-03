2 Fast 2 Real for Hollywood

Not Available

There's no time for "lights, camera, action" in this game - it's just shoot and run! 2Fast2Real brings you bang up to date with the very latest street racing antics from America. The name speaks for itself: 2FAST? - 205 mph on a bike and a 150mph wheelie is way too fast for the street! 2REAL? - It's incredible what takes place on public streets: cops, tickets and more. FOR HOLLYWOOD? No actor or film director could capture the raw drama and thrilling reality of street racing. The film is packed with gut-wrenchingly fast racing including a burnout in Time Square! There are also police busts galore and lots and lots of delicious American honeyz to drool over! It's fast, scary and very illegal - you have been warned!