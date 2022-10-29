2 Frogs in the West

Not Available

Marie Deschamps has her whole life ahead of her but isn't sure what to do with it. To the disappointment of her parents, she drops out of college and decides to go work in Whistler in order to perfect her English. After a journey across Canada, her arrival in British-Columbia is less glorious than she dreamt. Fortunately, she meets Jean-Francois Laforest, a Quebecois skier who has been living on the West Coast for 10 years. J-F will introduce her to his Anglo friends and to the lifestyle of the mountains. Somewhere out West, this adventure will change her life forever.