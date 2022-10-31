2 Hati, 1 Jiwa

Not Available

LANA and LINA will always have differences within themselves. Nevertheless, they still managed to live as good friends with each other. Since small, they have been protected by their parents against outside social elements. They have never been educated in public school. One day, the parents realized that they need to be exposed to the outside world so that the girls will not be too dependent on them. Both girls get this opportunity when they were admitted in the university. They were allowed to choose their preferences in course subjects, self interests and lifestyles. They are twins with contrastingly different individuals but sharing one conjoined body. For the first time in their lives, they hated each other. Only through an operation this conflicts could be solved. This film shows interesting plots of LANA’s and LINA’s challenges and undulated differences since their university days that end up with their operation.