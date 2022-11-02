Not Available

One is a 7-time AMA Pro Racing Champion and Indy 500 Rookie of the Year. The other, a folk hero of American motorcross, who has beaten the odds, and fought his way back from pain and adversity like no one the sport has encountered. And lastly there is the 17-year-old prodigy, fearless and determined to make his mark sooner than later. "2 Laps 2 Go" is a behind he curtain look at the 2004 Supermoto season. Narrated by OLN personality Bob Roll, the film follows Jeff Ward, Doug Henry and Chris Fillmore as they cross America in an effort to dominate the most versatile and challenging form of motorcycle racing in the world. Along the way, you'll experience all the emotional highs and lows that come with racing and a recap of the storied careers of Ward and Henry - two men who have dedicated themselves to be the best at what they do.