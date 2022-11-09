2 Mums and a Dad

Not Available

Kellie and Fiona are two thirty-something Aussie lesbians who desire a baby of their own, and begin discussing the routes available to them. One option presents itself in the form of Darren, a rather vociferous and iron-willed, gay British man who shares the couple's need for a child and clocks in as a strong candidate for sperm donor. The three consult with attorneys on the legal stipulations, then agree to move forward. Fiona's insemination passes without a hitch, but as the pregnancy rolls on, tempers begin to flare and open hostility erupts, raising serious questions about the emotional fortitude of this situation -- particularly the question of whether the baby is a strong enough force to bind everyone together and pull them through the tumult unscathed.