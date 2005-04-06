2005

2 or 3 Things I Know About Him

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 6th, 2005

Studio

Not Available

What would your family reminiscences about dad sound like if he had been an early supporter of Hitler’s, a leader of the notorious SA and the Third Reich’s minister in charge of Slovakia, including its Final Solution? Executed as a war criminal in 1947, Hanns Ludin left behind a grieving widow and six young children, the youngest of whom became a filmmaker. It's a fascinating, maddening, sometimes even humorous look at what the director calls "a typical German story." (Film Forum)

Cast

