Paco and Tonho are illegal Brazilian immigrants in New York. Shy Tonho dreams of being successful, but misses his family and Brazil. Pursued by Immigration Service and later arrested, he is about to be deported. Paco, a rapper and performer, indifferent to all except her career, dreams of hitting the top ten chart. The film shows the relationship of the couple in love mid hope, difficulties, and misencounters in a beautiful and violent metropolis