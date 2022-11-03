Not Available

2 Seconds

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cable Distribution Fund

Laurie, a professional downhill racer gets fired because of her slight overindulgence in irresponsibility. She returns to Montreal where she is welcomed by her geeky but cute brother. She meets Lorenzo, a cranky, ex-racer who owns a bike shop. The two become friends. Laurie gets a job with a local bicycle courier company, but a member of the group is intent on shutting her out of their circles, making her life difficult and sad. After a bonding truth-revealing discussion between Laurie and Lorenzo, Laurie begins to see what she has to do to make things better for herself.

Cast

Charlotte LaurierLaurie
Dino TavaroneLorenzo
Suzanne ClémentLa Belle
Yves PelletierSteff
Louise ForestierMom
André BrassardGasket

