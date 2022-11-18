2 Süper Film Birden

Not Available

Necati is a 33 year old man who's passionate for cinema. He has lost his mother just after he was born and his father is an odd fisherman nicknamed "Newton". Necati's biggest dream is to complete his film "Gravity Zero" which he endeavors to shoot by using a home camera and show it to an audience on a cinema screen. The film he presented as "an experimental picture that will rock Europe" runs on no script nor does it incorporate any professional actors. Unexpected circumstances come to life when Necati is on the verge of realizing his dream will leave him alone in the midst of a Mafia pay-off and give birth to results that will affect the lives of the people around him.