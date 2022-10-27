Wise, reflective and bittersweet, director/actor Sylvia Chang's Taipei-set triptych weaves through the lives of a 40-year-old divorcée (Chang), a thirtysomething flight attendant (Rene Liu) and an aspiring pop singer (Angelica Lee). Co-written by the three principals, the script's meditations on love, friendship and life choices are as thoughtful and intriguing as the performances are unforced.
|René Liu
|Xiang Xiang
|Angelica Lee
|Xiao Jie
|Kate Yeung
|Tong Yi
|Tony Leung Ka-Fai
|Shi-Jie 'Jerry' Zhang
|Anthony Wong
|Shi Ge
|Richie Ren
|Wang (The Tennis Instructor)
