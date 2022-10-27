Not Available

20 30 40

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film Guidance Fund

Wise, reflective and bittersweet, director/actor Sylvia Chang's Taipei-set triptych weaves through the lives of a 40-year-old divorcée (Chang), a thirtysomething flight attendant (Rene Liu) and an aspiring pop singer (Angelica Lee). Co-written by the three principals, the script's meditations on love, friendship and life choices are as thoughtful and intriguing as the performances are unforced.

Cast

René LiuXiang Xiang
Angelica LeeXiao Jie
Kate YeungTong Yi
Tony Leung Ka-FaiShi-Jie 'Jerry' Zhang
Anthony WongShi Ge
Richie RenWang (The Tennis Instructor)

View Full Cast >

Images