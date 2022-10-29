Not Available

"20 Centavos" is a feature-length documentary that portrays the social and political unrest triggered by the fight against the raise in the rates of public transport in Sao Paulo and follows all the developments, on a national scale, of these early protests. Its main characters are the streets, the public spaces taken by the voice of the protesters. Its speech is constructed by billboard after billboard, from claim to claim. The result is a portrait, with more than realistic textures, of zeitgeist, a spirit of an era unknown in Brazil, marking the emergence of a new form of political activism that comes from a deep crisis with the idea of representative democracy.