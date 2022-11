Not Available

Recorded live at Church Street Station in Orlando, Fla., this collection of 20 classic country love songs will give you a good excuse to draw your sweetheart a little closer. Selections include "Baby I'm Yours" by Tanya Tucker, "Someone Is Falling in Love" by Kathy Matea, "I'll Never Stop Loving You" by Lee Greenwood, "I Believe in You" by Mel Tillis, "Before the Next Teardrop" by Freddy Fender and "Behind Closed Doors" by Charlie Rich.