20 Fist Weekend 2

Not Available

Welcome to the ultimate gang-fisting fantasy. One hotel room, twenty tops in leather and rubber gear. Welcome to a new level of sleaze. Welcome to 20 Fist Weekend. After flying to Chicago, Matthias checks in for what will be one of the most infamous fisting movies of all time. Without delay, Matthias takes to servicing the stream of horny tops ready to fuck, fist, and stretch his asshole to the limit. The insatiable slut that he is, Matthias never says no, and cannot pass up the opportunity to plunge his hands into his buddies' hungry holes, and stick his raw cock up some eager versatile buddy's ass. Here now is the second half of the gangbang, and at over two hours in length of non-stop action, this one's a must-have.