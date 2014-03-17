2014

20 Ft Below: The Darkness Descending

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 2014

Studio

Odyssey Motion Pictures

Below the streets of New York is a dark and dangerous world hidden in the shadows of abandoned subway tunnels and miles of forgotten infrastructure. When a young documentary filmmaker goes into these tunnels to uncover the unseen stories of the people living below our feet, she finds out that there is more to be afraid of than the dark. A mysterious figure, living beyond the reach of the law, has declared war on the outside world that threatens to tear apart the fragile underground society living in the tunnels and maybe even the city above it.

Cast

Danny TrejoAngel
Kinga PhilippsChelsea
Frank KruegerJake
John HenniganRazor
Tiffany AdamsGabriel
Kristoff St. JohnSmitty

