Dr Michael O'Brien is a celebrated palaeoanthropologist, but his recently-published book has drawn ridicule from academics while being hailed by crazy conspiracy theorists. With his party-animal sister Alyssa, and her latest boyfriend Dante, he retreats to a rural outback where he obsessively pursues the unorthodox research that led his colleagues to shun him. Here, he makes a mind-blowing discovery that may rescue his career. Trapped in isolation, four flawed characters grapple with their awesome responsibilities and the delusional idea that we humans are the master species.
