Not Available

2.0 Lucy

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Dr Michael O'Brien is a celebrated palaeoanthropologist, but his recently-published book has drawn ridicule from academics while being hailed by crazy conspiracy theorists. With his party-animal sister Alyssa, and her latest boyfriend Dante, he retreats to a rural outback where he obsessively pursues the unorthodox research that led his colleagues to shun him. Here, he makes a mind-blowing discovery that may rescue his career. Trapped in isolation, four flawed characters grapple with their awesome responsibilities and the delusional idea that we humans are the master species.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images