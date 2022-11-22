20 Min Yoga Makeover - Flat Abs

Not Available

Power your way to a flat, toned stomach with this dynamic new yoga workout, Sara Ivanhoe's Flat Abs program uses a series of twisting and stretching poses to work your upper and lower abs. The routines will strengthen your abdominal muscles, improve your posture, and help prevent back problems. Sara emphasizes safety throughout the program, ensuring maximum benefits with minimum risk of injury. Although designed for all abilities, the postures can be performed at a higher level for a more intense workout. These exercises will give you that flat tummy and chiseled, defined look you've always dreamed about.