20 Minute Yoga Makeover - Power Beauty Sweat

When we sweat, it's our body's way of eliminating unwanted toxins and fat cells. Sara Ivanhoe's Power Beauty Sweat uses innovative arm balances, core strengthening, and twisting postures to detoxify the body and improve vitality. Using challenging poses that work the leg, arm and abdominal muscles, she'll help you burn calories and improve your digestion. Her routine will boost your energy level and give you all-over glow. This program is designed for all levels of fitness and flexibility, and will challenge you in the new and exciting ways.