Not Available

Most of this silent film was shot in Rome within one day, March 31, 1968, and edited in the camera (a 100-feet double8 BW film roll). It is divided in six episodes following an ancient Indian text, Katha Upanishad, in which a youth, Nakiketa, converses with Death. Every section presents an event of that day and refers to a writer and a painter. The film captures some of the excitement of Spring 1968 in Europe and elsewhere.