2011

When the older brother (Tommy Nash) he idolizes is run off the road by a ruthless drug dealer (Darren Thomas) during a nighttime street race known as Sepulveda Suicide, Rick Merchant (Jaz Martin) channels his grief into getting revenge behind the wheel. But to win, he’ll need to modify his trusty 1978 Datsun 280Z — with help from a pretty mechanic (Hennely Jimenez) — to get the maximum speed out of its machinery.