200 Pounds Beauty

Based on a Japanese manga, "Kanna-San, Daiseikou Desu," this story revolves around Kang Han-na (Kim Ah-jung), an overweight phone sex employee and secret vocalist for Ammy, a famous Korean pop singer who actually lip syncs as she cannot sing. After getting humilitated publicly by an ungrateful Ammy, Han-na undergoes an extreme makeover to become a pop sensation herself.
|Joo Jin-Mo
|Sang-jun
|Sung Dong-il
|President Choi
|Lim Hyeon-Shik
|Han-na\'s Father
|Lee Han-Wi
|Lee Kong-Hak
|Ji Seo-Yun
|Ah-mi
|Park No-shik
|Chinese Noodle Stalker
View Full Cast >