2006

200 Pounds Beauty

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

December 13th, 2006

Studio

KM Culture Co.

Based on a Japanese manga, "Kanna-San, Daiseikou Desu," this story revolves around Kang Han-na (Kim Ah-jung), an overweight phone sex employee and secret vocalist for Ammy, a famous Korean pop singer who actually lip syncs as she cannot sing. After getting humilitated publicly by an ungrateful Ammy, Han-na undergoes an extreme makeover to become a pop sensation herself.

Cast

Joo Jin-MoSang-jun
Sung Dong-ilPresident Choi
Lim Hyeon-ShikHan-na\'s Father
Lee Han-WiLee Kong-Hak
Ji Seo-YunAh-mi
Park No-shikChinese Noodle Stalker

