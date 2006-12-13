200 Pounds Beauty

2006

Based on a Japanese manga, "Kanna-San, Daiseikou Desu," this story revolves around Kang Han-na (Kim Ah-jung), an overweight phone sex employee and secret vocalist for Ammy, a famous Korean pop singer who actually lip syncs as she cannot sing. After getting humilitated publicly by an ungrateful Ammy, Han-na undergoes an extreme makeover to become a pop sensation herself.