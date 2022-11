Not Available

Dale and Helen Brais are a marriage of farmers who subsist on what little they manage to get from their land. One stormy night, a stranger enters their home to rob and Dale kills him incidentally. The intruder is Red Burket, head of a band that is dedicated to sabotage the new railway line and there is a bounty on his head of $20,000. What seems the solution to the problems of the couple becomes the beginning of a nightmare.