2001 Cotton Bowl Classic

Jonathan Beasley threw two touchdowns and rushed for another in leading Kansas State to a 35-21 win over Tennessee in the 65th annual Southwestern Bell Cotton Bowl Classic. The victory gave the Wildcats back-to-back bowl wins for the first time in school history. Beasley, who was named the game's Offensive MVP, had touchdown passes of 56 and 10 yards to Quincy Morgan to key a rally in the second quarter. The touchdown throws, which came three minutes apart, turned a 7-7 tie into a 21-7 Wildcat lead.