2002 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Ferrari 221 points - 221 points for the rest of the field. Last year Michael Schumacher stamped his name in the history books; this year he shattered the records and raised the game in modern Formula One. A record-breaking 11 race wins, 144 points and never once finishing off the podium, Schumacher stormed his way to a fifth World Championship - a feat only matched by the great Juan Manuel Fangio. There was one record he had to concede. Juan Pablo Montoya is the fastest man in Formula One, smashing a 17 year record held by former Williams driver Keke Rosberg. Witness this mind-blowing event as the Colombian screeches through the 19,000rpm barrier in his Williams.