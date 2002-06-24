2002 FIFA World Cup Official Film: Seven Games From Glory

2002

A World Cup of shocks and surprises, making history from start to finish. It was the first World Cup in Asia and the first to be co-hosted by two countries. The official film captures the unique spirit of this event in 120 minutes of football - on the pitch and behind the scenes. This is one of few official films able to offer a hint of the world behind the dressing room door - Senegal's victory celebrations, Mexico's prayer and team talk and the referees debriefing.