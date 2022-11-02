2002 Los Angeles Lakers: Official NBA Finals Film

Not Available

At the beginning of the 2001-02 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were the two-time defending champions... at the end, they were an NBA DYNASTY! The daunting challenge of winning three titles in a row was put to the test in a grueling, seven-game series against the Sacramento Kings that found the Lakers on the brink of elimination. Led by perennial All-Stars Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, they swept the New Jersey Nets in the 2002 NBA Finals and forever put their stamp on history. Take an in-depth look into the Lakers' roller coaster season that culminated with a third straight championship. This official NBA collectible features exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes locker-room access, and heart-pounding game action. From Robert Horry's thrilling game-winning three pointers to Phil Jackson's inspiring on-court huddles, this DVD captures it all in championship fashion! 60 minutes.