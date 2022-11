Not Available

Kansas State started slowly but finished with a fury in the 33rd Annual Tostitos Fiesta Bowl. But it was enough to overcome a 21-point third-quarter deficit as the Wildcats lost a hard fought 35-28 decision to Ohio State in its first ever BCS bowl game at Sun Devil Stadium. Josh Buhl tied a K-State bowl game record with 13 total tackles, equaling Laird Veatch's total from the 1993 Copper Bowl and giving him a K-State single-season record of 184.