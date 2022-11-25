2006 - 1892 = 114 ans

Not Available

The film "2006-1982 = 114 ans / Jahre" is part of a larger film project based on a 114-year-old event: As part of an expedition led by German officer Hans Ramsay into the so-called hinterland of Cameroon, the chief of the Yambassa, Bisselé Akaba, abducted and executed. He is the great-grandfather of Moise Merlin Mabouna. The video is less intended to contribute to a comprehensive account of history than to question the contexts of forms of knowledge and memory where representations become plausible and powerful. Here, the return of the Ndjaman to Brandenburg promises a future that will be post-colonial because it transcontinentalizes the voice of its history and has the construction of a 'here' and a 'elsewhere'.